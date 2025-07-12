Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes MRPL: Toxic Gas Leak Claims Lives of Two Workers

Two experienced operators at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited died due to suspected hazardous vapour exposure. An internal inquiry is underway, and a case will be initiated based on family statements. A third operator managed to survive the dangerous conditions and is currently stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes MRPL: Toxic Gas Leak Claims Lives of Two Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), two seasoned field operators lost their lives following a suspected leak of hazardous vapours. Deep Chandra Bhartiya and Bijil Prasad were inspecting a storage tank when they fell unconscious due to what is believed to be hydrogen sulphide exposure.

Efforts to revive the operators at a local hospital were unsuccessful. Another operator, Vinayak Myageri, who attempted a rescue, is now in stable condition. Officials have sealed the leak, and an investigation by a MRPL high-level committee is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Mangaluru City Police have begun proceedings to file a case following family statements. With safety as a prime concern, MRPL has not confirmed a gas leak but emphasizes that the affected area is now secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025