Tragedy Strikes MRPL: Toxic Gas Leak Claims Lives of Two Workers

In a tragic incident at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), two seasoned field operators lost their lives following a suspected leak of hazardous vapours. Deep Chandra Bhartiya and Bijil Prasad were inspecting a storage tank when they fell unconscious due to what is believed to be hydrogen sulphide exposure.

Efforts to revive the operators at a local hospital were unsuccessful. Another operator, Vinayak Myageri, who attempted a rescue, is now in stable condition. Officials have sealed the leak, and an investigation by a MRPL high-level committee is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Mangaluru City Police have begun proceedings to file a case following family statements. With safety as a prime concern, MRPL has not confirmed a gas leak but emphasizes that the affected area is now secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)