Deadline Extended: Power Plants Given More Time for SO2 Norms Compliance

The central government has extended the deadline for coal-based power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide norms, exempting some located away from critical areas. Category A plants have until 2027, while Category C plants are exempt if stack height criteria are met. The environment ministry cited several reasons for the extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:45 IST
Deadline Extended: Power Plants Given More Time for SO2 Norms Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The central government has granted a further extension for coal-based thermal power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide emission norms. The new regulation exempts plants located outside critically polluted areas or cities with populations over one million.

As per a notification dated July 11, the environment ministry announced that Category A plants, found within a 10-kilometer radius of the National Capital Region or cities with a population exceeding one million, now have until December 2027 to comply. Category B plants, those within a 10-kilometer radius of critically polluted areas, will undergo case-by-case assessment instead of sticking to the previous 2025 deadline.

Category C plants, not under Category A or B, are exempted from the norms provided they meet specific stack height criteria. The plants were initially required to adhere to these norms by December 2026. The extension was due to limited technology availability, feasibility issues, and the pandemic's impact on the supply chain and costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

