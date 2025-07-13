Left Menu

Odisha Student's Harrowing Protest Sparks Controversy and Action

A student's self-immolation attempt over alleged sexual harassment has sparked action in Odisha. The chief minister's silence is questioned as a committee is formed to investigate the case involving an FM Auto College professor. Accountability measures include arrests and suspensions as authorities respond to rising crimes against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:02 IST
Odisha Student's Harrowing Protest Sparks Controversy and Action
Odisha Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson, Rajani Kumar Mohanty. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's politics are in turmoil after a student attempted self-immolation to protest sexual harassment, drawing sharp criticism from the state's Congress spokesperson, Rajani Kumar Mohanty. She targeted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his silence, highlighting that Odisha witnesses increasing crimes against women, with striking claims of 15 serious incidents daily.

Prompted by the outcry, the Higher Education Department has launched an inquiry into the allegations against Samira Kumar Sahu, an Assistant Professor at FM Auto College in Balasore. The committee formed is tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the self-immolation attempt and evaluating the involvement of the college administration and related bodies.

In response to the incident, Odisha authorities arrested the implicated professor, citing clear prima facie evidence. Furthermore, the college's principal and the accused professor face suspension as the state's education department takes steps to address alleged failures in handling the student's complaints efficiently.

