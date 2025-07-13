Left Menu

Odisha Authorities Investigate Shocking Village Incident

Authorities in Odisha have launched an investigation into the inhumane treatment of a couple allegedly punished for marrying against societal norms. A four-member team will visit the village and submit a report. The incident gained attention after a video went viral on social media.

Rayagada Sub Collector Ramesh Jena says we will arrest the culprits. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha, district authorities have deployed a four-member investigative team to Kanjamajodi Village following allegations of a couple being tortured and humiliated for marrying against societal norms. The shocking incident occurred in the Kalyansinghpur block of the Shikarpai panchayat.

Rayagada Sub Collector Ramesh Jena confirmed that the incident is under active investigation. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Jena said, "We have constituted a team of four officers to probe the matter comprehensively. They are tasked with visiting the village and submitting a detailed report, which will be reviewed and forwarded for further action."

Reports suggest that the couple was subjected to harsh punishment, being tied to a yoke and forced to plough fields like oxen. The incident surfaced after a video went viral, prompting swift action from local authorities. Arrests are expected once the investigation report is filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

