Pilot Federation Questions Air India Crash Report

Charanvir Singh Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, criticized the preliminary Air India AI171 crash report, citing unresolved cockpit control issues and possible electrical malfunctions. The report's missing details on cockpit decisions and system glitches linked to Boeing's 2018 advisory raise concerns about investigation adequacy.
The President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, Charanvir Singh Randhawa, expressed skepticism over the preliminary findings on the Air India AI171 crash, citing ambiguity in cockpit control assignments and hints at potential electrical or software failures.
Randhawa pointed out the report's mention of spontaneous fuel control switch movements, suggesting a serious malfunction, and referenced a 2018 Boeing advisory on similar issues. He noted the absence of evidence for pilot-induced switch changes and urged for a thorough probe to uncover the actual events during the flight.
The crash, involving a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 in Ahmedabad, resulted in 260 fatalities. Randhawa highlighted inconsistencies in flight data, such as unretracted landing gear and non-engaged flaps, further advocating for an exhaustive investigation to address these critical concerns.
