Empowering Women: Indian Bank's Massive Financial Boost to Tamil Nadu's Self-Help Groups
Indian Bank has provided sanction letters totaling Rs 1,011 crore to over 3,000 women in Tamil Nadu, supporting self-help groups. This initiative is part of a Mega Self Help Group Credit Outreach Programme, aiming to integrate women into the formal financial system and reduce reliance on informal credit sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:27 IST
Over 3,000 women from Tamil Nadu's self-help groups received sanction letters totaling Rs 1,011 crore, thanks to Indian Bank's significant financial outreach.
During a Mega Self Help Group Credit Outreach Programme at Tamukkam Convention Centre, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance's Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju, presented the cheques to the recipients.
With a focus on enabling women through access to capital, Indian Bank highlights its commitment to reducing reliance on informal credit and strengthening the formal financial ecosystem.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Public Sector Banks Gear Up for Subsidiary Listings
DFS's Financial Inclusion Campaign Launched Across All Gram Panchayats
Nationwide Campaign for Financial Inclusion Unveiled
Massive Hiring Surge in Public Sector Banks: 50,000 New Roles this Year
Fintechs Urged to Expand Offline Payment Solutions for Financial Inclusion