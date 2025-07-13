Empowering Women: Indian Bank's Massive Financial Boost to Tamil Nadu's Self-Help Groups

Over 3,000 women from Tamil Nadu's self-help groups received sanction letters totaling Rs 1,011 crore, thanks to Indian Bank's significant financial outreach.

During a Mega Self Help Group Credit Outreach Programme at Tamukkam Convention Centre, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance's Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju, presented the cheques to the recipients.

With a focus on enabling women through access to capital, Indian Bank highlights its commitment to reducing reliance on informal credit and strengthening the formal financial ecosystem.