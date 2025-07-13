Left Menu

India's Salt Reduction Revolution: Community Initiative Targets Public Health Crisis

The Indian Council of Medical Research has launched a Community-led Salt Reduction initiative to tackle excessive salt intake in India, which far exceeds WHO guidelines. The project aims to promote low-sodium salt alternatives and raise awareness through community counseling and public campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:13 IST
India's Salt Reduction Revolution: Community Initiative Targets Public Health Crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), has embarked on an ambitious project to reduce India's high salt intake that surpasses the World Health Organisation's recommended daily limit of 5 grams.

Research indicates that Indians consume an average of 9.2 grams of salt daily in urban settings, and 5.6 grams in rural areas, posing risks such as hypertension and heart disease. ICMR-NIE's focus is on educating communities about low-sodium salt substitutes, which can mitigate these health issues.

Under a three-year intervention in Punjab and Telangana, the initiative provides structured salt reduction counseling at Health and Wellness Centres. Initial findings show limited availability of low-sodium salt, prompting a social media campaign to increase demand and awareness. If successful, these efforts could revolutionize public health approaches nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025