India's Salt Reduction Revolution: Community Initiative Targets Public Health Crisis

The Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), has embarked on an ambitious project to reduce India's high salt intake that surpasses the World Health Organisation's recommended daily limit of 5 grams.

Research indicates that Indians consume an average of 9.2 grams of salt daily in urban settings, and 5.6 grams in rural areas, posing risks such as hypertension and heart disease. ICMR-NIE's focus is on educating communities about low-sodium salt substitutes, which can mitigate these health issues.

Under a three-year intervention in Punjab and Telangana, the initiative provides structured salt reduction counseling at Health and Wellness Centres. Initial findings show limited availability of low-sodium salt, prompting a social media campaign to increase demand and awareness. If successful, these efforts could revolutionize public health approaches nationwide.

