Bihar's Law and Order Crisis: Rising Crime Spurs Political Clash

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Guru Prakash Paswan, emphasized the state government's commitment to tackling crime, affirming swift action against criminal activities in Bihar. Paswan highlighted that measures are being enacted rapidly, establishing accountability within 24 hours as ground-level changes unfold to address the concerning crime rate.

In an interview with ANI, Paswan reiterated the gravity of crime as a sensitive issue, condemning all incidents. He assured that immediate steps are taken following any criminal activity, promising accountability. Despite these assertions, crimes continue to rise in the region, attracting widespread concern.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state administration, questioning its effectiveness following the murder of BJP leader Gopal Khemka in Patna. Yadav expressed skepticism about the government's ability to confront its shortcomings, challenging the lack of commentary from BJP's senior figures, and spotlighting ongoing safety concerns.

