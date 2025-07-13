The government's recent decision to relax sulphur emission norms for coal-fired power plants aims to strike a balance between reducing electricity costs and maintaining air quality standards. The policy change, announced via a gazette notification, highlights the nuanced approach of targeting environmental measures more precisely when dealing with power generation.

Under the new regulations, only power plants within 10 kilometers of cities with populations over one million must install sulphur-removal technology, an adjustment from the 2015 blanket mandate. Experts argue this will minimize unnecessary economic burdens, as the majority of India's power capacity now falls outside this requirement.

Studies conducted by leading research institutes affirm that ambient sulphur dioxide levels are well below national standards, suggesting a universal mandate was not essential. As a cost-saving measure, this new framework could lower electricity prices significantly while still adhering to environmental goals—a decision backed by findings of inefficacy in broad FGD implementation.