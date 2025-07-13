Dr Abhijat Sheth Appointed NMC Chairperson Amid Calls for Educational Reformation
Dr Abhijat Sheth has been appointed the new Chairperson of India's National Medical Commission. Succeeding Dr Suresh Gangadhar, Sheth aims to enhance medical education quality and governance. Gangadhar, who resigned due to health issues, was noted for reforms in the NMC during his tenure.
The Union Cabinet has heralded a new era for India's National Medical Commission (NMC) with the appointment of Dr Abhijat Sheth as Chairperson. Dr Sheth succeeds Dr Suresh Gangadhar, who stepped down citing health concerns.
Dr Sheth, renowned as a cardiothoracic surgeon with extensive experience in both India and the UK, has pledged a staunch commitment to elevating the quality of medical education, ensuring good governance, and fostering teamwork to achieve governmental objectives. 'My primary focus is to improve education access and governance to meet our goals,' he announced during a conversation with ANI.
Dr Gangadhar, who tendered his resignation last October with an extended tenure due to a lack of a suitable successor, leaves a legacy of significant reforms. These include grading medical colleges, WFME accreditation, and the implementation of Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance for tracking faculty presence.
