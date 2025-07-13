Left Menu

Dr Abhijat Sheth Appointed NMC Chairperson Amid Calls for Educational Reformation

Dr Abhijat Sheth has been appointed the new Chairperson of India's National Medical Commission. Succeeding Dr Suresh Gangadhar, Sheth aims to enhance medical education quality and governance. Gangadhar, who resigned due to health issues, was noted for reforms in the NMC during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:02 IST
Dr Abhijat Sheth Appointed NMC Chairperson Amid Calls for Educational Reformation
Dr Abhijat Sheth (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has heralded a new era for India's National Medical Commission (NMC) with the appointment of Dr Abhijat Sheth as Chairperson. Dr Sheth succeeds Dr Suresh Gangadhar, who stepped down citing health concerns.

Dr Sheth, renowned as a cardiothoracic surgeon with extensive experience in both India and the UK, has pledged a staunch commitment to elevating the quality of medical education, ensuring good governance, and fostering teamwork to achieve governmental objectives. 'My primary focus is to improve education access and governance to meet our goals,' he announced during a conversation with ANI.

Dr Gangadhar, who tendered his resignation last October with an extended tenure due to a lack of a suitable successor, leaves a legacy of significant reforms. These include grading medical colleges, WFME accreditation, and the implementation of Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance for tracking faculty presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025