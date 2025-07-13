Left Menu

EU-Indonesia Trade Deal to Boost Key Industries

A new political agreement between the EU and Indonesia aims to boost their trade ties through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This deal seeks to enhance opportunities in agriculture and automotive sectors, with leaders emphasizing the importance of increased European presence in Indonesia's economy.

The EU and Indonesia have reached a political agreement that seeks to advance their trade relations through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the accord on Sunday.

The CEPA aims to enhance trade opportunities across key industries, particularly agriculture and the automotive sector, providing new market avenues. The EU and Indonesia are set to strengthen their economic ties significantly with this accord.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed the importance of European participation in Indonesia's economy, highlighting the untapped potential. He described the deal as a timely example amid global uncertainty.

