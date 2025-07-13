EU-Indonesia Trade Deal to Boost Key Industries

The EU and Indonesia have reached a political agreement that seeks to advance their trade relations through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the accord on Sunday.

The CEPA aims to enhance trade opportunities across key industries, particularly agriculture and the automotive sector, providing new market avenues. The EU and Indonesia are set to strengthen their economic ties significantly with this accord.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed the importance of European participation in Indonesia's economy, highlighting the untapped potential. He described the deal as a timely example amid global uncertainty.

