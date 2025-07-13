Left Menu

High-End Car Driver Granted Bail After Footpath Accident Shock

The driver of a luxury car, Utsav Shekhar, has been granted bail after allegedly running over five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi. The incident, which occurred on July 9, led to several injuries, and the accused, who was reportedly intoxicated, has been arrested by Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:08 IST
Photo of the car involved in accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Utsav Shekhar, the driver of a luxury vehicle, has been granted bail following an incident where his car allegedly ran over five individuals sleeping on a footpath in the national capital, Delhi Police confirmed.

The accident occurred in the early hours of July 9 under the Munirka Flyover. The police have charged Shekhar under multiple legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, after eyewitness accounts and evidence pointed to reckless and possibly intoxicated driving.

Following the accident, police seized Shekhar's vehicle for forensic analysis. Authorities are now urging increased accountability following interviews with survivors, who provided harrowing details of the event and called for justice against Shekhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

