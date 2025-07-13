Left Menu

Congress Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Claims Manipulation by BJP

Congress leaders Ripun Bora and Charan Singh Sapra accused the Election Commission of acting under BJP influence, alleging manipulation of voter lists in Assam and beyond. They criticized the EC's lack of transparency and accused the BJP of conspiring to delete opposition voters' names, seeking judicial intervention against the alleged bias.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised serious concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission, accusing it of operating as a puppet for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central government. On Sunday, former Member of Parliament Ripun Bora and AICC Media Coordinator for Assam, Charan Singh Sapra, held a press conference to demand accountability from the electoral body.

During the briefing, Bora alleged that the BJP has seized control of the Commission, using it as an instrument to perpetuate its power by planning electoral machinations in Assam similar to those alleged in Maharashtra and Bihar. The BJP was accused of orchestrating a scheme to remove Congress voters from electoral rolls under the guise of voter list revisions before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Furthermore, Sapra criticized the Election Commission for eschewing public consultations prior to initiating a major revision of electoral rolls, asserting it has become merely 'His Master's Voice', akin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's media avoidance. The Congress leaders warned of potential voter exclusions in Bihar due to stringent document requirements and filed a Supreme Court case to secure recognition for common identification papers.

