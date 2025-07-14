Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Roof Collapse Claims Lives; Fake Army Officer Nabbed in Dual Police Action

Two labourers died and one injured as a house roof collapsed in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Separately, a man was arrested in Varanasi for posing as an Army officer, defrauding over 25 women of Rs 40 lakh. Legal actions are underway for both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:53 IST
Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Roof Collapse Claims Lives; Fake Army Officer Nabbed in Dual Police Action
Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Pratap (Photo Credit: Kannauj Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragic news from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, as two labourers lost their lives and another sustained injuries when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed. The incident, confirmed by Uttar Pradesh police, occurred during renovation work on a Sunday evening. The deceased are identified as Shyamjeet and Gyanendra, while the injured, Tillu, is receiving medical treatment.

A statement from Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Kannauj, Abhishek Pratap, revealed the details of the unfortunate event and confirmed ongoing legal proceedings. The collapse took place in the Kotwali police station area, prompting swift intervention from the authorities.

Adding to a series of events, the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a man in Varanasi allegedly masquerading as an Army officer to defraud over 25 women out of Rs 40 lakh through fake matrimonial profiles. The accused, Dayali Uppal from Pedapalli, Telangana, was caught after a six-year fraudulent spree with counterfeit documents and uniforms in his possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025