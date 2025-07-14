Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Roof Collapse Claims Lives; Fake Army Officer Nabbed in Dual Police Action

Tragic news from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, as two labourers lost their lives and another sustained injuries when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed. The incident, confirmed by Uttar Pradesh police, occurred during renovation work on a Sunday evening. The deceased are identified as Shyamjeet and Gyanendra, while the injured, Tillu, is receiving medical treatment.

A statement from Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Kannauj, Abhishek Pratap, revealed the details of the unfortunate event and confirmed ongoing legal proceedings. The collapse took place in the Kotwali police station area, prompting swift intervention from the authorities.

Adding to a series of events, the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a man in Varanasi allegedly masquerading as an Army officer to defraud over 25 women out of Rs 40 lakh through fake matrimonial profiles. The accused, Dayali Uppal from Pedapalli, Telangana, was caught after a six-year fraudulent spree with counterfeit documents and uniforms in his possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)