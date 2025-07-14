Double Murder Shocks West Delhi Amid Knife Attack Tragedy

In a shocking turn of events, West Delhi's Tilak Nagar has become the scene of a gruesome double homicide. Late on Friday night, a violent confrontation ended in tragedy as two friends, Sandeep and Arif, were fatally stabbed during an altercation in Khyala B Block.

The local police, including officers from Khyala and Tilak Nagar stations, responded swiftly to the incident, arriving at the scene shortly after being alerted. The victims' bodies were transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities have registered a case and launched an in-depth investigation, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West.

In a separate incident, Delhi police have taken significant steps following concerns about broken glass found along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden. A prompt investigation led to the detention of an e-rickshaw driver, Kusum Pal, whose vehicle reportedly contributed to the mess when panels of glass shattered during transit. Ongoing inquiries aim to unravel the circumstances surrounding this public safety issue.