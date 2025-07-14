Karnataka CM Seeks Delay in Inauguration of Key Bridge in Shivamogga
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to postpone the Sigandur bridge inauguration in Shivamogga, expressing his inability to attend due to a scheduling conflict. The CM emphasized the need for better coordination between state and union ministries for major infrastructural events.
- Country:
- India
In a recent move, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested a rescheduling of the inauguration event for the newly constructed Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga. The request was made to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, citing the Chief Minister's scheduling conflicts.
Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that the Chief Minister was not consulted before the date was finalized for both the bridge inauguration and the foundation laying ceremony for the Shivamogga National Highway project. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for better communication and coordination between the Union and State governments on such significant projects.
In his letter, Siddaramaiah urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to work more closely with the Karnataka government regarding the scheduling of state-level programs. He requested alternate dates that would allow him to participate in these important events, reflecting the administration's commitment to infrastructural development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
