ICPA Condemns Reckless Speculations in Air India 171 Crash Investigation

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) condemned allegations of pilot suicide in the Air India 171 crash as reckless and groundless. Following a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the ICPA stressed the importance of restraint until the official investigation is completed.

According to the AAIB report, fuel control switches transitioned to the cut-off position seconds after takeoff, raising technical concerns. Despite this, some media narratives have prematurely suggested pilot error or intent as a factor. The ICPA asserts such allegations are irresponsible and lack evidence.

The association underscores the comprehensive psychological and professional screening pilots undergo to ensure high safety standards. It advocates for factual reporting and supports the flight crew, urging the media and public commentators to prioritize empathy and due process.

