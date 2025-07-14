Left Menu

ICPA Condemns Reckless Speculations in Air India 171 Crash Investigation

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has vehemently criticized unfounded claims suggesting pilot suicide in the Air India 171 crash. They urge restraint and emphasize pilots’ rigorous training. The preliminary report cites fuel switch issues, but ICPA emphasizes waiting for official conclusions before drawing sensational assumptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:24 IST
ICPA Condemns Reckless Speculations in Air India 171 Crash Investigation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) condemned allegations of pilot suicide in the Air India 171 crash as reckless and groundless. Following a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the ICPA stressed the importance of restraint until the official investigation is completed.

According to the AAIB report, fuel control switches transitioned to the cut-off position seconds after takeoff, raising technical concerns. Despite this, some media narratives have prematurely suggested pilot error or intent as a factor. The ICPA asserts such allegations are irresponsible and lack evidence.

The association underscores the comprehensive psychological and professional screening pilots undergo to ensure high safety standards. It advocates for factual reporting and supports the flight crew, urging the media and public commentators to prioritize empathy and due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025