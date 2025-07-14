Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Cartoonist for Inflammatory Modi, RSS Caricatures

India's Supreme Court criticized cartoonist Hemant Malviya as immature over his inflammatory caricatures of Prime Minister Modi and the RSS. Advocates argued for interim protection, citing satire. The court postponed the anticipatory bail plea hearing, following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's rejection due to misuse of free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:59 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Cartoonist for Inflammatory Modi, RSS Caricatures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Monday reprimanded Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya for publishing objectionable caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), labeling his actions as "inflammatory" and lacking maturity.

Appearing for Malviya, advocate Vrinda Grover assured the bench that the cartoonist would remove the posts and stated that while the caricatures may be distasteful, they do not constitute an offense. Grover also sought interim protection for Malviya, revealing that authorities were pursuing him.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Madhya Pradesh had previously denied Malviya's anticipatory bail, arguing that he misused free speech. Malviya defended his work as a satirical piece highlighting public concern over vaccine efficacy during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025