Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Experiments to Benefit Global Science
The Axiom-4 mission, featuring IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to undock from the ISS. Shukla's life sciences and plantation experiments promise significant benefits globally, backed by Indian institutions. His return is eagerly awaited by family in Lucknow, with splashdown expected in the Pacific Ocean.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Axiom-4 mission, carrying IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, prepares to undock from the International Space Station (ISS), marking a significant milestone in India's contribution to global scientific endeavors.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of Shukla's groundbreaking experiments in life sciences and plantation, supported by India's Department of Biotechnology and prestigious institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and IIT. These indigenous developments are set to provide substantial benefits and applications worldwide, never before imagined, furthering India's scientific reputation on the global stage.
As the crew anticipates undocking, excitement grows in Shukla's hometown of Lucknow, where his family eagerly awaits his safe return. His mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her hopes and prayers for his well-being, emphasizing the family's deep connection to this momentous occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: Indian Delicacies in Space
India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan
Prime Minister Modi and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Chart India's Celestial Aspirations
India Rebuts Blame in Waziristan Attack
Debate Stirred Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' in Indian Constitution