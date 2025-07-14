Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Experiments to Benefit Global Science

The Axiom-4 mission, featuring IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to undock from the ISS. Shukla's life sciences and plantation experiments promise significant benefits globally, backed by Indian institutions. His return is eagerly awaited by family in Lucknow, with splashdown expected in the Pacific Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:40 IST
Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Experiments to Benefit Global Science
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Axiom-4 mission, carrying IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, prepares to undock from the International Space Station (ISS), marking a significant milestone in India's contribution to global scientific endeavors.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of Shukla's groundbreaking experiments in life sciences and plantation, supported by India's Department of Biotechnology and prestigious institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and IIT. These indigenous developments are set to provide substantial benefits and applications worldwide, never before imagined, furthering India's scientific reputation on the global stage.

As the crew anticipates undocking, excitement grows in Shukla's hometown of Lucknow, where his family eagerly awaits his safe return. His mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her hopes and prayers for his well-being, emphasizing the family's deep connection to this momentous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025