Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Experiments to Benefit Global Science

On Monday, the Axiom-4 mission, carrying IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, prepares to undock from the International Space Station (ISS), marking a significant milestone in India's contribution to global scientific endeavors.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of Shukla's groundbreaking experiments in life sciences and plantation, supported by India's Department of Biotechnology and prestigious institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and IIT. These indigenous developments are set to provide substantial benefits and applications worldwide, never before imagined, furthering India's scientific reputation on the global stage.

As the crew anticipates undocking, excitement grows in Shukla's hometown of Lucknow, where his family eagerly awaits his safe return. His mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her hopes and prayers for his well-being, emphasizing the family's deep connection to this momentous occasion.

