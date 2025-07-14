Left Menu

India's Financial Leap: From Digitisation to Intelligence

Indian financial services are evolving beyond mere digitisation, moving towards intelligence-driven operations. Eric Anklesaria argues that Indian banks need to embed intelligence into their systems to stay ahead. Key areas include credit scoring, fraud detection, and customer personalisation, enabled by India's public digital infrastructure and a culture of innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:07 IST
Indian financial institutions are leading in digital transformation, with innovations like paperless onboarding and AI-driven chatbots. However, the focus is shifting to operational intelligence, as highlighted by Eric Anklesaria, a banking innovation expert. "The next leap isn't just about speed, but smart operations," he explains.

Anklesaria emphasizes that the differentiation will come from transforming data into foresight and automation into decision-making. In areas like credit and risk management, AI is changing paradigms—especially in India's uniquely data-rich contexts. Fraud detection and cybersecurity remain crucial as digital transactions grow.

Customer experiences are also evolving into dynamic ecosystems, with personalised interactions becoming the norm. Portfolio strategies are seeing a shift towards intelligence-driven approaches, transforming wealth management. Anklesaria credits India's infrastructure but warns that technology must be paired with agile data systems and an innovation-friendly culture to truly lead globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

