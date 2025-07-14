Left Menu

Trailblazing the Financial Frontier: The NJ Group's Impactful Journey

The NJ Group, founded in 1994 by Neeraj Choksi and Jignesh Desai, emerged as a leading mutual fund distributor in India. Starting from a small office, they overcame skepticism and educated investors about mutual funds, significantly expanding their business. Today, NJ Group manages over INR 2.70 lakh crore in assets, striving for financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:09 IST
In the heart of India's financial evolution stands NJ Group, a testament to the power of determination and vision. Established in 1994 by Neeraj Choksi and Jignesh Desai, this ambitious duo transformed their small home office in Surat into one of India's leading mutual fund distributors.

Despite initial skepticism towards mutual funds, Choksi and Desai's passion for financial education fueled their success. Armed with a strong belief in investing, they educated countless investors, fostering a robust network that propelled NJ Group's exponential growth.

Today, managing assets exceeding INR 2.70 lakh crore, NJ Group continues to drive financial literacy and inclusion, envisioning a financially empowered India. This visionary journey invites aspiring entrepreneurs to partake in India's economic revolution, where mutual funds promise to reshape financial futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

