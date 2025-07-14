Trailblazing the Financial Frontier: The NJ Group's Impactful Journey

In the heart of India's financial evolution stands NJ Group, a testament to the power of determination and vision. Established in 1994 by Neeraj Choksi and Jignesh Desai, this ambitious duo transformed their small home office in Surat into one of India's leading mutual fund distributors.

Despite initial skepticism towards mutual funds, Choksi and Desai's passion for financial education fueled their success. Armed with a strong belief in investing, they educated countless investors, fostering a robust network that propelled NJ Group's exponential growth.

Today, managing assets exceeding INR 2.70 lakh crore, NJ Group continues to drive financial literacy and inclusion, envisioning a financially empowered India. This visionary journey invites aspiring entrepreneurs to partake in India's economic revolution, where mutual funds promise to reshape financial futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)