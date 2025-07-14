Left Menu

Ireland's Sovereign Wealth Fund Targeted in Rare Phishing Scam

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will review its security protocols after a phishing attack led to the loss of 5 million euros. The fraudulent request appeared from a third party, resembling a legitimate investee firm. An investigation is underway to strengthen security measures.

Updated: 14-07-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency is launching a review of its security procedures following a phishing attack that resulted in a loss of 5 million euros, according to a statement on Monday.

The breach was identified last week after staff at the agency's Ireland Strategic Investment Fund—valued at 17 billion euros—raised concerns over a suspect payment. The payment, initially believed to be to an investee company, was instead a scam made to look like a legitimate request during an anticipated drawdown.

NTMA Chief Executive Frank O'Connor assured that the organization is aiming to recover the funds and improve security frameworks, although no internal breach was suggested. Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe praised the agency's history of diligence but acknowledged the incident as an 'extremely rare' occurrence.

