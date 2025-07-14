Manjhi Cites Mahabharata Amid Bihar Crime Debate
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi compares Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan to Mahabharata's Abhimanyu, addressing criticisms on Bihar's law and order. Manjhi suggests that young leaders miss complexities of governance. Furthermore, he remarks on the state's efforts to maintain security amid political debates and upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi, made a striking comparison using the Mahabharata, addressing criticisms by Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan regarding Bihar's law and order. Manjhi, responding to questions from ANI, noted young leaders like Paswan sometimes struggle to comprehend the nuances of governance.
Drawing a parallel with the legendary warrior Abhimanyu, Manjhi explained the complexity Paswan faces, referencing a tweet as he elaborated on how Abhimanyu entered the Chakravyuh only to face challenges beyond his grasp.
In the wake of rising violent crime incidents, Paswan recently questioned the state's law enforcement, while Manjhi countered that the situation isn't dire compared to other states. As electoral strategies unfold, he brushed off concerns about seat-sharing with the notion each party ought to prepare for all assembly seats.
ALSO READ
Gaurav Bhatia Accuses RJD of Undermining Constitutional Values
"Election Commission behaving like BJP cell...": RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
EC becoming Modi's Commission, says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as poll panel postpones meet on SIR
Bihar was never inherently backward; it has been made one deliberately: Rajnath Singh blames Congress, RJD
"Big difference between what Bihar CM says and does": RJD's Sanjay Yadav