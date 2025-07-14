Left Menu

Manjhi Cites Mahabharata Amid Bihar Crime Debate

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi compares Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan to Mahabharata's Abhimanyu, addressing criticisms on Bihar's law and order. Manjhi suggests that young leaders miss complexities of governance. Furthermore, he remarks on the state's efforts to maintain security amid political debates and upcoming elections.

Union Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi, made a striking comparison using the Mahabharata, addressing criticisms by Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan regarding Bihar's law and order. Manjhi, responding to questions from ANI, noted young leaders like Paswan sometimes struggle to comprehend the nuances of governance.

Drawing a parallel with the legendary warrior Abhimanyu, Manjhi explained the complexity Paswan faces, referencing a tweet as he elaborated on how Abhimanyu entered the Chakravyuh only to face challenges beyond his grasp.

In the wake of rising violent crime incidents, Paswan recently questioned the state's law enforcement, while Manjhi countered that the situation isn't dire compared to other states. As electoral strategies unfold, he brushed off concerns about seat-sharing with the notion each party ought to prepare for all assembly seats.

