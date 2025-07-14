Left Menu

Delhi Downpours: Capital Faces Weather Woes Amid Heavy Rains

Delhi witnessed a fresh spell of rains, leading to pleasant weather but also significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The Delhi International Airport urged passengers to use alternative transport modes to counter delays. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that waterlogging issues are being addressed, even citing improvements at the notorious Minto Bridge.

Delhi experiences fresh spell of rain (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi experienced a cooling spell of rain on Monday, bringing pleasant weather to the city but also significant challenges in the form of waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Key areas such as Chirag Delhi, Teen Murti Marg, and Safdarjung Road received showers, while heavy waterlogging was reported at the Badarpur border with Faridabad.

In Noida, the fresh rains caused massive traffic congestion. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region on July 14, raising concerns about further disruptions.

Reacting to the inclement weather, Delhi International Airport Limited urged passengers to consider alternative travel options like the Metro to evade potential airport delays. They assured that teams are working to ensure a smooth travel experience despite the adverse conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that there was no waterlogging in the city post heavy rain since Wednesday, a significant improvement over previous years. She noted that the Minto Bridge, traditionally prone to waterlogging, remained clear this time.

Despite persistent downpours since Wednesday, only a few areas like Uttam Nagar's Bindapur have faced severe waterlogging, with traffic standstills reported in various parts of the city following the rainfall.

