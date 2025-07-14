Left Menu

Gujarat Approves Merger Plan for Narmada Settlements

The Gujarat government has finalized the integration of 127 Narmada settlements with nearby villages. This initiative ensures existing civic amenities are maintained and accessible, while enabling residents to benefit from government schemes. The process is expected to complete in two months, elevating living standards considerably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative move, the Gujarat state government has approved the merger and transfer of Narmada settlements under the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA) to their original villages, according to a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. The announcement detailed that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned the procedure that will integrate these settlements with respective Gram Panchayats.

The integration plan, curated by the Department of Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development, ensures continuous maintenance of existing civic infrastructure such as water supply, road connectivity, street lighting, and drainage systems. Expected to conclude in about two months, the transition will enable residents to access government welfare schemes more efficiently, uplifting their living standards.

Moreover, Chief Minister Patel has confirmed that the SSPA will maintain ownership of unallocated plots while transferring all records to the relevant Gram Panchayat. Aspects like voting rights and resident representation will be governed by current laws. Essential facilities, including schools and medical dispensaries, will be integrated into departmental management by the SSPA. The Gram Panchayat will collect taxes under the Gujarat Panchayats Act, 1993, post-transfer.

