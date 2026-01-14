Left Menu

Temporary Protection Visas: A Barrier to Refugee Integration

Temporary protection visas are a barrier to refugee integration and have profound mental health impacts on refugee children. With pending asylum applications and looming deportation threats, young refugees face increased anxiety and stress. Experts warn that these policies hinder social integration and worsen mental health outcomes.

Temporary protection visas are obstructing refugee integration and significantly impacting the mental health of refugee children, experts say. The uncertainty surrounding asylum applications and the constant threat of deportation exacerbate the mental health struggles of young refugees, who are already vulnerable due to traumatic journeys.

Countries like Britain, Germany, and Denmark have paused processing asylum applications for Syrians, citing improved security in Syria. However, refugee families fear repatriation, with children expressing anxiety about returning to war-torn regions. Experts argue these policies are damaging to mental health and hinder integration efforts.

According to mental health professionals, living in limbo with no certainty about their future is toxic for young refugees. Psychologists emphasize the need for stability and security for mental well-being. The current policies, experts warn, could create long-term societal issues and affect the integration of refugee children.

