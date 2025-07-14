Lok Sabha Modernizes with AI and Digital Tools for Inclusive Parliamentary Sessions

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, under the leadership of the Speaker, is rolling out forward-thinking initiatives to digitalize Parliament. A notable development is the installation of multimedia conferencing devices at each seat in the Lok Sabha Chamber, allowing Members to mark attendance swiftly and save valuable time.

In a bid to boost linguistic inclusivity and engage with citizens, Parliamentary business and agendas are now published in 12 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi. This initiative is powered by AI tools and provides real-time updates through the Digital Sansad portal, enhancing accessibility for both MPs and the general public.

Aligning with the National Language Translation Mission, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has collaborated with Bhashini to implement an AI-enabled verbatim transcription tool. This system, which will be launched in the upcoming session, promises improved accuracy and speed, ensuring that multilingual recordings of parliamentary discussions are efficiently captured and made accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)