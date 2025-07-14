Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs 7 Lakh Relief After Devastating Monsoon Chaos

In a significant relief measure, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a compensation package of Rs 7 lakh for each household whose home was obliterated by recent monsoon disasters. The extreme weather conditions have resulted in 105 casualties across the state, with Mandi district emerging as the hardest hit.

Detailing the impact, the updated State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) report revealed that a majority of the deaths occurred due to rain-induced calamities, such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Compounded by slippery roads and damaged infrastructure, road accidents posed another deadly threat.

The government, amid continuous landslides blocking critical highways, has pressed over 160 machines into service to clear debris and restore access in regions like Seraj. However, with power and water services disrupted and substantial infrastructure damage reported, the challenges remain formidable.

Rescue operations continue to be a priority, with emergency teams on heightened alert due to ongoing heavy rainfall forecasts. Chief Minister Jagat Singh Negi has emphasized the need for public vigilance and adherence to safety advisories.

