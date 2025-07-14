Left Menu

Argentina's YPF Stake Court Battle: A Clash Over Sovereignty and Economic Stability

A U.S. judge has temporarily spared Argentina from surrendering its 51% stake in YPF, following a $16.1 billion court judgment. Judge Loretta Preska criticized Argentina for delaying payment, while the country warns that giving up control of YPF could destabilize its economy. The dispute stems from a 2012 takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:59 IST
Argentina's YPF Stake Court Battle: A Clash Over Sovereignty and Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a U.S. district judge in Manhattan temporarily prevented Argentina from turning over its majority stake in YPF, an oil and gas firm, to partially satisfy a $16.1 billion judgment. Accompanying this decision was a sharp rebuke from Judge Loretta Preska, critiquing Argentina's evasion of its financial obligations.

The judge extended a deadline to July 17, allowing Argentina time to seek further relief from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This comes amid concerns that relinquishing its controlling stake could destabilize the country's already fragile economy.

The case stems from Argentina's 2012 expropriation of the YPF stake from Repsol without compensating minority shareholders Petersen Energia Inversora and Eton Park Capital Management, leading them to be awarded $16.1 billion. Argentina is appealing the ruling, citing violations of its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025