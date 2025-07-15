Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pays Tribute to Late Daulal Vaishnaw

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to offer condolences for the passing of his father, Daulal Vaishnaw. Daulal, a respected lawyer from Rajasthan, died on July 9 at AIIMS Jodhpur. Hundreds attended his memorial and cremation services in Jodhpur.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the death of Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw. During their meeting in New Delhi, Dhami expressed sympathy, hoping for strength for the grieving family.

Daulal Vaishnaw, a distinguished lawyer admired for his integrity and social commitment, passed away on July 9 at AIIMS, Jodhpur. Originally from Jeevant Kala in Rajasthan's Pali district, he was 82 and had been admitted to the hospital after his health worsened.

A public viewing was held at the family residence in Jodhpur where a large number, including top leaders and citizens, paid their respects. His cremation at Kaga Swargashram Crematorium was attended by family and notable figures such as Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and others. Daulal Vaishnaw is survived by two sons and two daughters. A prayer meeting took place on July 10.

