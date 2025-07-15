Left Menu

Stocks Steady Amid Tariff Talks and Economic Indicators

Wall Street saw slight gains as investors maintained composure despite President Trump's new tariff threats targeting EU and Mexico. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted increases. Anticipation builds as earnings season kicks off alongside new economic reports, while Trump's policies continue to impact crude prices.

Wall Street saw modest gains Monday despite President Trump's latest threats of imposing a 30% tariff on imports from the EU and Mexico, effective August 1. Investors remained steady ahead of the start of earnings season and the release of critical economic data.

Despite the looming tariff tensions, the Dow Jones rose 88.14 points, the S&P 500 gained 8.81 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 54.80 points. Trading volumes were below the recent average, indicating a cautious market atmosphere.

While markets reacted minimally to Trump's tariff threats, crude prices saw a 2.2% drop due to potential tariffs on Russian exports, affecting the energy index. Meanwhile, Netflix and Warner Bros. propelled the communication services sector, and crypto stocks rose with Bitcoin surpassing $120,000.

