Financial Insights: Top Stories in the Financial Times

The Financial Times covers a range of developments, including the UK's subsidy program for electric vehicles, LVMH's labor issues with Loro Piana, Volvo's financial hit from tariffs, UniCredit's criticism of Italian government intervention, and Wizz Air's strategic shift away from Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In today's headlines, the UK government plans to reinstate consumer subsidies for electric vehicle purchases, totaling £650 million, in an effort to elevate sales that currently lag behind targets. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the fashion sector, LVMH-owned Loro Piana faces legal challenges as a Milanese court places the brand under judicial administration amid allegations of labor exploitation. The case is part of a wider investigation into industry practices, raising concerns over workers' rights.

In other news, Volvo Cars projected a hit of 11.4 billion Swedish crowns due to U.S. tariffs and delays, affecting profits. UniCredit openly criticized the Italian government's use of powers in its takeover bid of Banco BPM, calling it illegitimate. Similarly, Wizz Air announced a strategic withdrawal from Abu Dhabi to focus on European markets after facing financial struggles in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

