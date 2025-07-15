Left Menu

Tragic Protest: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Confronts Grief Over Student's Death

Tensions arose at AIIMS Bhubaneswar as Congress workers protested the death of a student who faced harassment. Despite medical efforts, the 20-year-old succumbed to injuries following self-immolation. Odisha's CM promised justice, affirming the commitment to severe legal action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:07 IST
Congress workers stage protest outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions surged outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning as Congress workers staged a protest following the tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Balasore who had attempted self-immolation. Law enforcement detained the demonstrators as emotions ran high.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar announced on Monday the passing of the student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Odisha. The student, who had been brought to their facility on July 12 from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, succumbed to injuries on July 14 despite intensive care.

The student, victim of alleged ongoing sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department, had set herself ablaze after her complaints were ignored. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and assured strict legal action against the perpetrators, emphasizing the government's solidarity with the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

