Odisha's Economic Decline: BJD Criticizes BJP's 'Double Engine' Governance

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has expressed concern over what it deems as the declining trajectory of Odisha's economy under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. The regional party claims that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate, once robust at 9.6 per cent during the BJD's tenure, has now decreased to 7.9 per cent.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty criticized the BJP's inability to match previous growth levels, asserting that despite the much-heralded 'double engine' model, Odisha's economic performance has been lacklustre. The BJD administration had achieved a peak GSDP growth of 16 per cent in 2022-23, attributed to effective policies in sectors like agriculture and infrastructure.

The BJD also highlighted fiscal mismanagement under BJP leadership, pointing out an alarming Rs 91,000 crore increase in Odisha's debt and the state's slipping ranks in national indices. The opposition urged the BJP to address these setbacks and focus on implementing people-centric policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)