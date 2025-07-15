Left Menu

Tragedy Sparks Uproar: Student's Death in Balasore Raises Questions and Protests

Following the death of a student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore due to self-immolation, BJD leader Elina Dash accused authorities of covering up the incident. The student allegedly faced prolonged harassment, and Dash demanded resignations, vowing relentless protests for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:10 IST
BJD leader Elina Dash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident involving a student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore has sparked protests and accusations. The student had reportedly set herself on fire on July 12 after enduring alleged sexual harassment from her college department head. Despite seeking help, her concerns were ignored, leading to her drastic action.

BJD leader Elina Dash accused the state government and police of delaying the official announcement of the student's death to coincide with President Droupadi Murmu's visit, claiming the authorities attempted to discreetly move the body at night. Dash has demanded the resignation of the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister, pledging continuous protests until justice is achieved.

The incident has galvanized support, with BJD workers protesting as the student's remains were transported for postmortem. AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where the student was treated, confirmed her death, detailing the extensive medical efforts undertaken. The incident underscores serious issues within the educational institution and has prompted state-wide calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

