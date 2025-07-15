West Bengal's Stellar Socio-Economic Performance Lauded by NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog has officially recognized the robust socio-economic performance of West Bengal, with a significant spotlight on its employment statistics. The state's unemployment rate is just 2.2%, which is drastically lower than the national average of 3.2%.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed pride in the report's findings, which also underscore West Bengal's achievements in other domains. The literacy rate exceeds the national average, standing at 76.3%, while the state's sex ratio of 973 female births per 1,000 male births is remarkably better than the national figure of 889.

The state also performed well in metrics such as the infant mortality rate, at 19 per 1,000 live births, and the total fertility rate of 1.6 children per woman, both surpassing national benchmarks. Despite prior criticisms of NITI Aayog, CM Banerjee emphasized these accomplishments as a testament to West Bengal's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)