Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Landslides and Floods Disrupt Life

In a devastating turn of events, Himachal Pradesh has been gripped by severe landslides and flash floods, according to State Minister Jagat Singh Negi. These natural calamities have severely disrupted normalcy across the state, with crucial roads, electricity, and water supply lines affected. The Chandigarh-Manali highway, a significant transport artery, is among the worst hit.

Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while speaking to ANI on Monday, highlighted that efforts were in full swing to restore essential services. "The national highway has seen several landslides over the past days, severely hampering traffic, especially on the Chandigarh-Manali route," Negi said. He added that 139 electricity distribution transformers and approximately 745 drinking water schemes have also been disrupted, with officials on-site working persistently to restore them.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority reported that the raging monsoon, between June 20 and July 14, 2025, has claimed 105 lives, with 61 people directly falling victim to rain-induced calamities. These include landslides, flash floods, and other hazards. Road accidents, exacerbated by treacherous conditions, accounted for 44 additional fatalities. Mandi district remains the most affected with 17 deaths.

