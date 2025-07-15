Asian Markets Surge Amid Trade Talks and Economic Indicators

Asian markets saw an upward trend on Tuesday as traders and investors focused on significant trade discussions and economic indicators due this week. The U.S. dollar maintained its gains even as President Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia concerning the Ukraine war loomed, potentially leading to energy sanctions.

President Trump expressed a willingness to engage in tariff discussions following a weekend announcement of possible tariffs on the EU and Mexico. The uncertainty around tariffs has not greatly disturbed market activities, yet earnings announcements from major U.S. companies are eagerly awaited, said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

In addition to geopolitical developments, Nvidia's plans to resume chip sales to China and Japan's political shifts were pivotal in shaping market dynamics. The Japanese yen and government bonds have experienced fluctuations ahead of key U.S.-Japan meetings and domestic political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)