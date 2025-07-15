Left Menu

Pest Threatens Udhampur's Maize while Apple Farming Blossoms in Rajouri

Udhampur's maize crops face devastation from Fall Armyworm infestation, urging early sowing and pesticide use. Meanwhile, Rajouri's ultra-high density apple farming is revitalizing farmers' incomes and livelihoods, supported by high-tech nurseries and modern horticulture practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:23 IST
Pest Threatens Udhampur's Maize while Apple Farming Blossoms in Rajouri
Fall Armyworm wreaks havoc on maize crop in Udhampur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udhampur's Mansar Panchayat is grappling with the devastation caused by the Fall Armyworm pest, primarily on maize crops, leading to immense losses for farmers. The pest, scientifically known as Spodoptera frugiperda, also threatens more than 80 other crops, making it a significant menace to global food security and rural livelihoods.

Harbans Singh, Chief Agricultural Officer, emphasized that the crisis is exacerbated by late crop sowing. He advised prompt sowing and announced that pesticides have been applied on 3,000 hectares to curb further infestations. Singh noted that maize cultivation spans 26,000 hectares, with infestation prevalent for two to three years due to delayed planting.

While Udhampur farmers face challenges, their Rajouri counterparts experience prosperity through ultra-high density apple farming. This initiative, under central schemes, has proven transformative, doubling incomes and creating employment. Modern horticulture techniques and high-tech nurseries buoy the program, offering a beacon of hope amidst agrarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025