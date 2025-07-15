Pest Threatens Udhampur's Maize while Apple Farming Blossoms in Rajouri

Udhampur's Mansar Panchayat is grappling with the devastation caused by the Fall Armyworm pest, primarily on maize crops, leading to immense losses for farmers. The pest, scientifically known as Spodoptera frugiperda, also threatens more than 80 other crops, making it a significant menace to global food security and rural livelihoods.

Harbans Singh, Chief Agricultural Officer, emphasized that the crisis is exacerbated by late crop sowing. He advised prompt sowing and announced that pesticides have been applied on 3,000 hectares to curb further infestations. Singh noted that maize cultivation spans 26,000 hectares, with infestation prevalent for two to three years due to delayed planting.

While Udhampur farmers face challenges, their Rajouri counterparts experience prosperity through ultra-high density apple farming. This initiative, under central schemes, has proven transformative, doubling incomes and creating employment. Modern horticulture techniques and high-tech nurseries buoy the program, offering a beacon of hope amidst agrarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)