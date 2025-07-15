Guinea Approves National Apprenticeship Strategy to Boost Youth Employment

In a landmark move to strengthen its vocational training landscape and respond to youth employment challenges, the Republic of Guinea has officially validated its National Strategy for Quality Apprenticeship, accompanied by a robust operational action plan. The strategy was finalized during a multi-stakeholder workshop held in Conakry, organized by the Ministry of Technical Education, Vocational Training, and Employment (METFPE) with technical assistance from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The initiative marks a major step forward in aligning Guinea’s vocational education and training (VET) systems with the demands of a modern, inclusive economy. The strategy’s validation represents not just a policy commitment, but also a collaborative and political milestone, demonstrated by the high-level presence of the Minister of Technical Education, Vocational Training, and Employment during the closing ceremony.

A Strategy Rooted in Inclusion and Market Relevance

Developed through an inclusive tripartite process involving over 80 stakeholders—including representatives from government, employers’ organizations, trade unions, civil society, and international development partners—the strategy provides a forward-looking vision to improve apprenticeship systems in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

The dual focus includes:

Formal dual apprenticeship systems: Implemented in close collaboration with enterprises, these aim to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and hands-on work experience.

Traditional apprenticeship systems: Widely used in Guinea’s large informal economy, these systems will be strengthened and formalized to ensure better protection, recognition, and outcomes for young learners.

This dual approach acknowledges the country’s socioeconomic realities, particularly that a substantial portion of Guinean youth acquire skills through informal apprenticeships that currently lack structure, regulation, or certification.

Alignment with International Standards and National Vision

The strategic framework aligns with ILO Recommendation 208 on Quality Apprenticeships, adopted in 2023. It sets out the foundational principles of effective apprenticeship systems, which are deeply embedded in Guinea’s new strategy:

Universal accessibility to apprenticeship opportunities, especially for marginalized and vulnerable youth;

Gender equality, with a commitment to equal opportunities for young women and men;

Labour market relevance, ensuring training aligns with real industry demands;

Legal protection and decent working conditions for apprentices;

Recognition of skills, including those acquired informally;

Tripartite governance, with employers, workers, and government jointly involved at all stages.

In his address, the ILO representative praised Guinea’s proactive stance and the deep involvement of all social partners. He emphasized that the apprenticeship strategy not only supports the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP), signed in February 2025, but also contributes directly to the goals of Simandou 2040, Guinea’s flagship development plan aimed at leveraging its vast mineral resources for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Participatory Validation and Intersectoral Coordination

During the workshop, stakeholders collectively reviewed and refined the content of the strategy and action plan. This participatory process helped enhance ownership, clarify implementation roles, and ensure that all stakeholders were aligned on the way forward.

Particular emphasis was placed on:

The need for intersectoral collaboration, involving ministries beyond METFPE, such as employment, mining, agriculture, and youth;

The central role of the private sector and professional training institutions;

The importance of empowering community-based actors and civil society organizations;

The urgency of mobilizing domestic and international funding to support the plan’s rollout.

Action Plan for Impact: From Policy to Practice

The newly validated operational plan outlines specific interventions over the next few years, including:

Revising apprenticeship-related legislation to align with the strategy;

Creating certification mechanisms for informal and traditional apprenticeships;

Strengthening capacity of training centres and enterprise-based training providers;

Launching awareness campaigns to promote youth and parental interest in apprenticeships;

Establishing monitoring systems to track apprenticeship quality and labour market outcomes.

The strategy prioritizes sectors with high potential for youth employment, including agriculture, construction, mining, energy, and services. It also calls for the integration of digital skills and green economy training into apprenticeship programs to future-proof the workforce.

A Call to Action for Collective Implementation

The workshop concluded with a unified call for all stakeholders—public institutions, employers, trade unions, and development partners—to translate the validated strategy into concrete and sustainable actions that enhance youth employability and drive national economic development.

By anchoring vocational training reforms in both international standards and national development goals, Guinea’s National Strategy for Quality Apprenticeship is poised to become a transformative tool in addressing youth unemployment, promoting inclusive growth, and strengthening the country's human capital base.