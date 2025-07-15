India Accelerates Indigenous Jet Power with New GE-404 Engines

In a major boost to India's defense capabilities, the country has acquired a second GE-404 engine from the United States for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet program, as confirmed by defense officials. The engine has been delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector enterprise. The company anticipates the delivery of an additional 12 GE-404 engines before the conclusion of this financial year.

These engines are slated to be installed in LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. Delivery had been postponed for over a year due to supply chain challenges faced by the American manufacturer. The Indian Air Force has already ordered 83 LCA Mark 1A jets, and a proposal for an additional 97 aircraft is under advanced consideration following approval from the Defence Ministry. Earlier, GE Aerospace supplied the initial batch of 99 F404-IN20 engines for these jets.

HAL plans to integrate these engines with the Mark 1A fighters, aiming to supply more than 10 aircraft to the Indian Air Force. Recently, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Misra, inspected HAL's Bangalore facilities, receiving updates on both the LCA Mark 2 and Mark 1A projects. The Mark 2 version is set to replace outdated fleets, with India expected to produce over 400 indigenous aircraft powered by American GE variants within the next decade. Furthermore, Rs 9000 Crore has been allocated for the enhanced LCA Mk 2 project. During the Prime Minister's US visit in June 2023, discussions on technology transfer for local engine manufacturing were conducted. Tejas is projected to be the largest fleet operational in the Indian Air Force in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)