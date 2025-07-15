Left Menu

DRDO & AIIMS Bibinagar unveil first Make-in-India cost-effective advanced Carbon Fibre Foot Prosthesis

AIIMS Bibinagar - DRDL, DRDO Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis (ADIDOC), a major breakthrough under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, was launched by Distinguished Scientist & Director, DRDL, Dr GA Srinivasa Murthy and Executive Director, AIIMS Bibinagar, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh.

DRDO & AIIMS Bibinagar unveil first Make-in-India cost-effective advanced Carbon Fibre Foot Prosthesis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The first Make-in-India cost-effective advanced Carbon Fibre Foot Prosthesis, indigenously designed and developed by DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangana, was unveiled at AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangana, on July 14, 2025, according to the Ministry of Defence. AIIMS Bibinagar - DRDL, DRDO Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis (ADIDOC), a major breakthrough under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, was launched by Distinguished Scientist & Director, DRDL, Dr GA Srinivasa Murthy and Executive Director, AIIMS Bibinagar, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh.

ADIDOC is biomechanically tested to loads up to 125 kgs with a sufficient factor of safety. It has three variants to cater to patients of different weights. This foot is designed with the goal of offering a high-quality and affordable solution accessible to a larger population in need, while delivering performance at par with available international models. It is expected to significantly reduce the cost to as low as Rs 20,000 in production, compared to the current imported similar products that cost around Rs 2 lakh. Hence, this innovation is expected to significantly improve accessibility to high-quality prosthetics for low-income group amputees in India, reduce dependency on imported technologies, and support broader social & economic inclusion for people with disabilities.

Earlier, DRDO handed over six strategic indigenously designed and developed products against the Naval Staff Qualitative Requirements (NSQR) to the Indian Navy, officials said in a statement. Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO handed over these products to Rear Admiral Sriram Amur ACNS( SSP), Naval HQ at a special ceremony held at Defence laboratory JodhpuThe six indigenously designed products include Gamma Radiation Aerial Surveillance System (GRASS), Environmental Surveillance Vehicle (ESV), Vehicle Radiological Contamination Monitoring System (VRCMS), Underwater Gamma Radiation Monitoring System (UGRMS), Dirt Extractor and Cross Contamination Monitor (DECCOM) and Organ Radioactivity Detection System(ORDS). (ANI)

