Debate Over Diversity in Space Missions: Congress Leader Questions Selection Process

Congress leader Udit Raj has raised questions about the selection process for the Axiom-4 space mission, suggesting that a Dalit candidate should have been chosen over Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Raj highlighted the historical absence of representatives from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in India's space missions.

In a conversation with ANI, Raj noted that during Rakesh Sharma's historic space mission, many individuals from these communities were not as educated, but argued that this time they could have been considered without an exam, replacing Shukla. After spending 19 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla is set for a splashdown off San Diego, California.

The AX-4 mission undocked at 4:35 AM IST on Monday and is expected to reach the California coast after 22.5 hours of travel, with landing anticipated at 3 PM IST. Shukla's mission, crucial for India's Gaganyaan program, included scientific experiments aboard the ISS, marking a significant step after 41 years with an Indian in space. ISRO's Director Nilesh M. Desai praised Shukla's contribution as a major learning opportunity for future missions.