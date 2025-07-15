Left Menu

Court to Decide on Engineer Rashid's Attendance at Parliament Amid Bail Plea

A New Delhi court will announce its decision on Abdul Rashid Sheikh's interim bail plea to attend Parliament. Sheikh, involved in a terror funding case, seeks leave from custody to participate in public duty. His representation argues against a security threat, while NIA opposes his motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:22 IST
Court to Decide on Engineer Rashid's Attendance at Parliament Amid Bail Plea
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House in New Delhi has reserved its decision regarding the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, who is seeking interim bail or custody parole. Rashid aims to participate in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament commencing on July 21.

Currently in judicial custody due to a terror funding case connected to Hafiz Saeed, Rashid's request was reviewed by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh after considering arguments from both the NIA and Rashid's counsel. Represented by Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi, and Nishita Gupta, Rashid's defense emphasized that he should receive interim bail or, alternatively, be permitted to attend Parliament while in custody without being liable for travel costs.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that Rashid was previously granted interim bail for state election campaigning, which was extended multiple times. The Delhi High Court had also allowed him to attend Parliament in custody on two occasions in 2025. The NIA has opposed granting the plea, suggesting that Rashid should cover travel expenses if permitted, while his representation maintains that his attendance is a public duty, not personal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025