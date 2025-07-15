Court to Decide on Engineer Rashid's Attendance at Parliament Amid Bail Plea

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House in New Delhi has reserved its decision regarding the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, who is seeking interim bail or custody parole. Rashid aims to participate in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament commencing on July 21.

Currently in judicial custody due to a terror funding case connected to Hafiz Saeed, Rashid's request was reviewed by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh after considering arguments from both the NIA and Rashid's counsel. Represented by Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi, and Nishita Gupta, Rashid's defense emphasized that he should receive interim bail or, alternatively, be permitted to attend Parliament while in custody without being liable for travel costs.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that Rashid was previously granted interim bail for state election campaigning, which was extended multiple times. The Delhi High Court had also allowed him to attend Parliament in custody on two occasions in 2025. The NIA has opposed granting the plea, suggesting that Rashid should cover travel expenses if permitted, while his representation maintains that his attendance is a public duty, not personal.

