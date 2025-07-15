RBI Embarks on Comprehensive Industrial and Services Outlook Surveys

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step by launching its quarterly industrial outlook survey to assess the business mood in the Indian manufacturing sector. This initiative is aimed at understanding the economic climate and future expectations in the industry.

Additionally, the RBI has begun the 46th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS). This survey focuses on evaluating the business conditions and predictions for selected companies within the services and infrastructure sectors in India.

Both surveys not only cover the current and ensuing quarters but also extend to the two subsequent quarters, providing a comprehensive overview of the business climate. Responses are kept anonymous, and interested companies can download the survey questionnaire from the RBI's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)