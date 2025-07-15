Left Menu

RBI Embarks on Comprehensive Industrial and Services Outlook Surveys

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated quarterly surveys to gauge business sentiment in the manufacturing, services, and infrastructure sectors. These surveys aim to assess demand, financial, employment, and price conditions for the current and upcoming quarters. Companies can participate by downloading the questionnaire from the RBI's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:56 IST
RBI Embarks on Comprehensive Industrial and Services Outlook Surveys
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step by launching its quarterly industrial outlook survey to assess the business mood in the Indian manufacturing sector. This initiative is aimed at understanding the economic climate and future expectations in the industry.

Additionally, the RBI has begun the 46th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS). This survey focuses on evaluating the business conditions and predictions for selected companies within the services and infrastructure sectors in India.

Both surveys not only cover the current and ensuing quarters but also extend to the two subsequent quarters, providing a comprehensive overview of the business climate. Responses are kept anonymous, and interested companies can download the survey questionnaire from the RBI's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025