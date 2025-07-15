Sagar Preet Hooda appointed new Chandigarh Director General of Police

Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh. A Home Ministry notification said that Dr Hooda, who belongs to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa--Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre has been transferred from Delhi and posted as Chandigarh DGP with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Punjab government on Monday promoted eight IPS officers of the 1994 batch from the rank of Additional DGP to DGP. With this, there are now 20 officers holding the rank of DGP in the Punjab Police, marking the highest number of DGP-rank officers ever in Punjab Police. Those promoted include Dr Naresh Kumar, Ram Singh, Sudhanshu Shekhar Srivastava, Praveen Kumar Sinha, B Chandra Sekhar, Amardeep Singh Rai, Neeraja Voruvuru and Anita Punj.

Gaurav Yadav remains the DGP in the state. He congratulated all the newly promoted officers on X. "Heartiest congratulations to our newly promoted officers of the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service (#IPS) on their elevation to the rank of Director General. Your dedication, integrity, and unwavering service continue to inspire the entire police force. This marks a proud milestone in your distinguished careers. May you continue to lead with vision, uphold the finest traditions of the @PunjabPoliceInd, and set new benchmarks of excellence in policing," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

