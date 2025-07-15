Left Menu

Sagar Preet Hooda appointed new Chandigarh Director General of Police

Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:18 IST
Sagar Preet Hooda appointed new Chandigarh Director General of Police
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh. A Home Ministry notification said that Dr Hooda, who belongs to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa--Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre has been transferred from Delhi and posted as Chandigarh DGP with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Punjab government on Monday promoted eight IPS officers of the 1994 batch from the rank of Additional DGP to DGP. With this, there are now 20 officers holding the rank of DGP in the Punjab Police, marking the highest number of DGP-rank officers ever in Punjab Police. Those promoted include Dr Naresh Kumar, Ram Singh, Sudhanshu Shekhar Srivastava, Praveen Kumar Sinha, B Chandra Sekhar, Amardeep Singh Rai, Neeraja Voruvuru and Anita Punj.

Gaurav Yadav remains the DGP in the state. He congratulated all the newly promoted officers on X. "Heartiest congratulations to our newly promoted officers of the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service (#IPS) on their elevation to the rank of Director General. Your dedication, integrity, and unwavering service continue to inspire the entire police force. This marks a proud milestone in your distinguished careers. May you continue to lead with vision, uphold the finest traditions of the @PunjabPoliceInd, and set new benchmarks of excellence in policing," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025