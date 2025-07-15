Union health ministry proposes display of 'Sugar' and 'Oil' boards to avoid, reduce consumption of fat, oil, salt and sugar

By Shalini Bhardwaj In a major push to promote healthier lifestyles and combat the rise of obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases like diabetes and heart disease among others, the Union Health Ministry has proposed to prominently display boards indicating the amount of oil and sugar content in popular food items, such as pizzas and burgers as well as samosas, vada paav, kachori among others, in schools, offices, institutions in various Departments/Offices/autonomous bodies and organisations.

The directions have been mentioned in a letter written by Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Punya Salila Srivastava to all central ministries and departments. "We are proposing the display of Sugar and Oil Boards as an initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings. These boards serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions, etc., displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods," the official said

"In the same spirit, I request you to issue directions kindly to Departments/Offices/autonomous bodies and other public institutions/organisations under your Ministry to Install Oil and Sugar Board displays (Digital/ Static posters etc) in common areas (cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and other public spaces) to raise awareness on harmful consumption," Srivastava stated. The prototype of the proposed Oil Board lists foods such as French fries burger, pizzas, samosas, Pakoras among others.

The prototype of the proposed Sugar Board lists foods like soft drinks, gulab jamun, and chocolate pastries among others. Apart from the visual cues, the Health Minstry has also requested that all official stationary-letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders, etc- and publications print health messages as daily reminders to reinforce the fight against obesity.

India is witnessing a rise in obesity among both adults and children. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21, over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese. The prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity. As per The Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study, published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden. "Obesity significantly raises the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and certain cancers. It also affects mental health, mobility, and quality of life, and imposes a heavy economic burden through increased healthcare costs and productivity losses. Early prevention and health promotion are critical to reversing these trends," the letter by the Health Secretary read.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarion call to combat obesity through lifestyle changes at the Opening Ceremony of the 384th National Games in Dehradun on 28th January this year the Health Secretary recalled that the PM promoted the Fit India Campaign and urged citizens to adopt active, healthy lifestyles as part of the broader vision of a Swasth Bharat. She also highlighted his 'Mann Ki Baat' messaged where he called for a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption. "In response to this national appeal, and as part of the Ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), it is imperative to promote sustainable behavioural changes in our workplaces. These include reducing excessive consumption of oil and sugar, both of which are key contributors to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related disorders," the letter said. (ANI)

