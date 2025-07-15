Subhankar Sen takes over as Director (Marketing) at BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL said that Subhankar Sen has taken over as Director Marketing of the company.Sen, a veteran of BPCL with over three decades of experience, has played a pivotal role in driving strategic transformation across key business verticals.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said that Subhankar Sen has taken over as Director (Marketing) of the company.
''Sen, a veteran of BPCL with over three decades of experience, has played a pivotal role in driving strategic transformation across key business verticals. His appointment marks a significant milestone in BPCL's journey towards innovation, customer-centricity and sustainable growth,'' the firm said in a statement.
Over the years, he has held several critical leadership roles within the organisation. As Business Head - Retail (West), he led a major overhaul of BPCL's retail operations across fuel stations.
Under his leadership, BPCL introduced new-age formats and enhanced customer engagement through digital-first initiatives. The launch of BeCafe, a modern café concept at fuel stations, added a fresh dimension to non-fuel retailing and enhanced the overall consumer experience.
In the lubricants business, Sen played a key role in expanding the MAK Lubricants brand across India and overseas markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Africa.
