Left Menu

Subhankar Sen takes over as Director (Marketing) at BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL said that Subhankar Sen has taken over as Director Marketing of the company.Sen, a veteran of BPCL with over three decades of experience, has played a pivotal role in driving strategic transformation across key business verticals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:56 IST
Subhankar Sen takes over as Director (Marketing) at BPCL
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said that Subhankar Sen has taken over as Director (Marketing) of the company.

''Sen, a veteran of BPCL with over three decades of experience, has played a pivotal role in driving strategic transformation across key business verticals. His appointment marks a significant milestone in BPCL's journey towards innovation, customer-centricity and sustainable growth,'' the firm said in a statement.

Over the years, he has held several critical leadership roles within the organisation. As Business Head - Retail (West), he led a major overhaul of BPCL's retail operations across fuel stations.

Under his leadership, BPCL introduced new-age formats and enhanced customer engagement through digital-first initiatives. The launch of BeCafe, a modern café concept at fuel stations, added a fresh dimension to non-fuel retailing and enhanced the overall consumer experience.

In the lubricants business, Sen played a key role in expanding the MAK Lubricants brand across India and overseas markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025