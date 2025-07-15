UIDAI urges Parents to update Aadhaar biometrics for children aged 5-7 at no cost

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reiterated the importance of completing the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have attained the age of seven but have not yet updated their biometrics in Aadhaar. According to the release, this is an existing requirement under Aadhaar, and parents or guardians can update their child's details at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or designated Aadhaar centre.

A child under the age of five enrols for Aadhaar by providing their photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address, and documents as proof. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age. According to existing rules, fingerprints, iris scans, and a photo are mandatorily required to be updated in the child's Aadhaar when they reach the age of five years. This is referred to as the first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). If the child performs the MBU between the ages of five and seven, it is provided at no cost. However, after the age of seven, a prescribed fee of Rs. 100 only.

Timely completion of MBU is a crucial requirement for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of children's biometric data. If the MBU is not completed by the time the individual reaches 7 years of age, their Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per existing rules, as stated in the release. Aadhaar with updated biometric information facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, and availing benefits of scholarships and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, wherever applicable. Parents/ guardians are advised to update the biometrics of their children/wards in Aadhaar, on priority.

UIDAI has started sending SMS messages to the mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar of such children for completing the MBU exercise. (ANI)

