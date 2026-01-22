Left Menu

Delhi Advances: New Aadhaar Seva Kendras Enhance Public Service Access

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Azadpur metro station, bolstering transparent governance and improving public service access. The establishment of additional centers aids the Digital India mission, enabling efficient Aadhaar services and curbing fraud through biometric verification, thus enhancing resource utilization across welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:45 IST
Delhi Advances: New Aadhaar Seva Kendras Enhance Public Service Access
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost transparent governance and enhance public service delivery, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at the Azadpur metro station complex on Thursday. This expansion is set to strengthen the access to foundational services for residents across the national capital.

Gupta announced that approval has been granted for the establishment of eight new Aadhaar Seva Kendras, with five launched simultaneously. These centers will provide essential Aadhaar services like enrolments, biometric updates, and personal detail corrections, aligning with the Digital India mission to streamline citizen services.

The Chief Minister emphasized Aadhaar's role in ensuring direct benefit transfers and reducing leakages in welfare schemes, highlighting its impact in eliminating fake and duplicate beneficiaries. Efforts to integrate Aadhaar services within government schools aim to ensure timely access to associated benefits in education, health, and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

 India
2
Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

 Global
3
Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

 India
4
ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026