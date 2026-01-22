Delhi Advances: New Aadhaar Seva Kendras Enhance Public Service Access

In a significant move to boost transparent governance and enhance public service delivery, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at the Azadpur metro station complex on Thursday. This expansion is set to strengthen the access to foundational services for residents across the national capital.

Gupta announced that approval has been granted for the establishment of eight new Aadhaar Seva Kendras, with five launched simultaneously. These centers will provide essential Aadhaar services like enrolments, biometric updates, and personal detail corrections, aligning with the Digital India mission to streamline citizen services.

The Chief Minister emphasized Aadhaar's role in ensuring direct benefit transfers and reducing leakages in welfare schemes, highlighting its impact in eliminating fake and duplicate beneficiaries. Efforts to integrate Aadhaar services within government schools aim to ensure timely access to associated benefits in education, health, and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)